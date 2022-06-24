Earline “Tut” Coleman-Scallion, who was born to Carrie “Cassie” Porter of Seguin, Texas, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 in San Antonio.
Tut leaves behind 2 sisters Bettie “Banty” Bryant and Evelyn Boyd. Tut’s memories shall live on with her 3 sons Richard, Willie “Pooty” and Glen Scallion all who currently reside in San Antonio. Earline has a large extended family of grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends that she will continue to watch over for eternity from Heaven.
The home-going services for Earline Scallion is 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 30, 2022 at Meadow Lawn, 5611 E. Houston St., San Antonio, TX 78220. The funeral is set for 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, July 1, 2022 at Meadow Lawn. Immediately following and lasting until 4 p.m. is a repast in celebration of Earline at the Barbara Jordan Community Center located at 2803 East Commerce St., San Antonio, TX 78203.
All are welcomed as we honor Mrs. Earline “Tut” Scallion.