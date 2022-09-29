January 4, 1940 – September 11, 2022
Marion Lloyd Colbath went to be with the Lord on Sept. 11, 2022 at the age of 82. He was born on Jan. 4, 1940 in San Antonio, Texas and passed at his home in Seguin, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his wife Harrietta (Grahm) Colbath, his parents Marion Edgar Colbath and Bessie Adel (Jones) Colbath; his siblings, Irene Reeves, Teeny Hartranft, John Colbath, Peggie Myers, James Colbath and Ada Ruth Miller.
Marion Lloyd is survived by his loving children Margaret Summers and husband George, Cyndi Grayson and David Colbath and his wife Sheri; his brother Roy Lee Colbath and wife Martha of Seguin, Texas; 9 grandchildren, Hank Summers and Shannon, Holt Summers and Casey, Hannah and Jeremy Manns, Tim and Betsy Vincent, Fawn Jaramillo, Kelsey and Matt Armstrong, Cody Locke, Morgan Colbath and Olivia Colbath; 13 greatgrand-children, Collin Stanush, Aden Farris, Addie Summers, Eli Summers, Luke Armstrong, Morgan Armstrong, Colby Rawlings, Madalyn Armstrong, Ariella Armstrong, Emma Jaramillo, Jeffrey Jaramillo, Haddon Manns and Logan Vincent, along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Marion attended South San High school in San Antonio, where he played football, basketball and enjoyed track. He graduated in 1958 and still had Bobcat spirit. Marion always had a joke and enjoyed story telling. He was considered a natural born storyteller.
As a Christian man, Marion was very generous always willing to help others and never expecting anything in return. Marion loved Christmas, he loved giving, always making sure everyone especially the kids received something and felt loved.
A Memorial Service followed by a Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 8 with a Christian service at La Vernia First Baptist Church at 4 pm. Followed with a potluck dinner at 127 Country Gardens, La Vernia TX. Please feel free to stop in and celebrate with us.