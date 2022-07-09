Manuel “Mono” M. Hernandez, Jr. passed away on July 4, 2022 age of 87. He was born on October 27, 1934 in Seguin, Texas to Florinda (Maldonado) and Manuel Hernandez, Sr.
He and his wife Alicia were owners of T & M Drive Inn Grocery Store and Northside Furniture Company. Manuel was a dedicated worker for Economy Furniture for 30 years. He was involved with the Hispanic Chamber Commerce, Seguin Chamber of Commerce, American GI Forum and served on the Planning, Zoning committee for the City of Seguin and was an active member of Our Lady of Guadalupe where he served as an usher.
Manuel had a strong faith in God and instilled in his family the same faith. He always spoke the importance of education and family. Mono will be remembered as a very compassionate man and he lived by the Golden Rule of helping others. He will be remembered as a loving father, grandfather, friend and will be greatly missed.
Mono is preceded in death by his loving wife of 56 years Alicia Garza Hernandez, his parents, and his sisters, Irene Hernandez and Florinda Hernandez;
Survivors include his children, Ricardo Hernandez and wife Chriselda, Sandra Gonzalez and husband Joel and Mona Flores and husband Ishmael; grandchildren, Erik ‘Mono” Hernandez and wife Salina, Christina Gonzalez Reyes husband Noel, Jennifer Hernandez, Kimberly Lawson and husband Joseph, Melissa Hernandez, Stacey Moses and husband Josh, Andrew Flores and wife Jessica, Dylan Gonzalez and Anais Ortega and husband Ricardo; great grandchildren, Arianna Reyes, Ian Reyes, Jake Stringfellow, Brynn Lawson, Bella and Emma Hernandez; sisters, Lina Villareal, and Vera Olvera; brother, Ernest Hernandez; numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family members and many, many friends.
Visitation will be held on Monday, July 11, 2022 beginning at 5 p.m. followed by the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7 p.m. with Deacon Nick Carrillo officiating. A procession will depart Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. for the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment will follow at San Geronimo Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Erik Hernandez, Andrew Flores, Dylan Gonzalez, Hector Hernandez, Jacinto Villareal, Ricardo Ortega, Noel Reyes and Joseph Lawson.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.