Don Curtis Lackey, 69, entered into eternal rest January 26, 2022. Don was born September 24, 1952 to George & Anna Mae “Susie” (Fischer) Lackey. Raised to work with his hands on the family ranch, he grew up working cattle, hunting, and building metal projects.
He graduated from Canyon High School in 1971 and became a welder, metal fabricator, and later store supervisor. On July 29, 1978 he was united in marriage to Barbara Dawn Koenning, at United Dr. Martin Luther Church in Shiner, TX.
The young couple combined their savings to purchase a 13 acre maize field in Marion, TX, and worked tirelessly with the help of Don’s brother, Russell, to build their forever home. On October 25, 1982 and September 05, 1985 respectively, he welcomed his son Dillon and daughter Jessica who he loved very much. He was always very proud of them.
Don enjoyed family vacations in the summers, hunting and making sausage in the fall and winter, and 4H and FFA projects with his kids year round. He was always up for talking about cattle, the Spurs, or a game of dominoes with family.
He was preceded in death by his parents George and “Susie” Lackey.
He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Barbara Lackey; his son Dillon (Elizabeth) Lackey; daughter Jessica (Quintin) Roberts; brother Russell (Karen) Lackey; sister Nancy (“Rocky”) Tays; and 6 grandchildren Grace, Fischer, Jack, James, Benjamin, and Daniel.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, February 6 at St. John Lutheran Church in Marion, TX with Pastor Paul Theiss officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. John Lutheran Church, 600 S. Center St, Marion, TX 78124 or the charity of your choice.
Don’s family would like to say a special thank you to the staff at Kirkwood Manor and Hope Hospice in New Braunfels for their kind and loving care.