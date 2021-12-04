Shirley Humphreys, 86, died peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, December 2, 2021 after a 5-year battle with various illnesses. She was born in Childress, Texas on March 8, 1935.
She lived most of her life in Seguin, Texas where she was a part of The Elks Lodge, and an active member in the community. She will be forever remembered by the people and city she loved.
She married at the age of 16 to her soul mate Lee Humphreys. She had two children, and they always stayed close to their mother both physically and spiritually. She held weekly poker games for many years with her friends. They were so dedicated to poker that they even played through a tornado that ended up hitting the house.
Her and her husband ran a successful plumbing business called Lee’s Plumbing for over 20 years. She was an active member of The Country Church in Marion and was always close to her maker.
She is survived by her daughter Teresa Cohen and boyfriend Bill, and son, Franklin Humphreys. Also left to cherish her legacy are her grandchildren, Nicole Waskiewicz and her husband Jeff Waskiewicz, Christopher Smith, Travis Humphreys, Dustin Humphreys, Carson Humphreys, and seven great grandchildren. She is further survived by her loving brother, Joe Brow and wife Linda Brow; niece, Angel Webb and husband Clinton and children; nephew, Robbie Brow; her favorite aunt, June; uncle, Billy McNabb, and many cousins, extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband Lee Humphreys, sister, Corene Brow, and mother Anglee Brow.
Visitation will begin on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Goetz Funeral Home at 2:00 p.m. with the Funeral Service beginning at 3:00 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor Butch Ikels. Interment will follow at St. Paul Cemetery in Cibolo, Texas.
Services are under the direction of Goetz Funeral Home located at 713 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155. 830-379-2313