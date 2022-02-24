Margie Fay Stautzenberger Reinhard, age 99 of Marion, passed away on February 23, 2022. Margie was born on August 2, 1922 in Upshur Co., Texas to her birth parents, Velma (Comer) and George Washington Henry and was later adopted by Erna (Schlueter) and Oscar C. Stautzenberger.
Margie grew up in the Cordova Community of Guadalupe County. She was baptized on March 22, 1925 by Pastor H. Barnofske. She was confirmed on Palm Sunday, 1936 at Emanuel’s Lutheran Church in Seguin. On October 18, 1939, she married Theodore (Theo) Reinhard. They lived on Cordova Road until 1952, when they moved to Cibolo and in 1995 moved to Marion. Margie will be remembered as serving as Guadalupe County Treasurer and later worked civil service at Randolph Air Force Base.
Margie is preceded in death by her husband, Theo, her son, Kenneth Oscar Reinhard and wife Dianna, her daughter, Erna Carol Reinhard, her parents, her birth parents, her step-mother, Alma Bartels Stautzenberger and her daughter, Ruby Bartels Dietert, her in-laws, Augusta and Herman Reinhard, sister, Kathryn Wetz and husband Wheeler, brother Audrey Henry and wife Esther, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, William and Margaret Braune and four step-sisters and one step brother.
Survivors include her son, Ralph Reinhard; grandchildren, James Rand Reinhard and wife Cindy, Karen Farthing and husband Charles, Keith Oscar Reinhard and wife Amy, and Heather Reinhard-Hatchett and husband, Jay; great-grandchildren, Zachary Reinhard, Jessica Lugo, James Lugo, Daniel Farthing, Raechel Reinhard and Mackenzie Reinhard; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and friends.
Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 10 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church in Marion with the Rev. Paul Theiss officiating. Interment will follow at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park.
Serving as pallbearers will be Gerard Reinhard, Lester Rosebrock, Shane Pape, Jeff Braune, Jason Magin, and Jeremy Cargil. Honorary pallbearers will be Wilfred Bartoskewitz, Glen Hild, Ernie Kropp, Audrey Parsons, and Jeff Zimmerman.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John Lutheran Church, P. O. Box 68, Marion, Texas, 78124 or the Marion Community Library, 201 S. Center St., Marion, Texas, 78124. You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.