Jimmy “Buddy” Landrum Jr., age 61 of Seguin, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022. Buddy was born on July 28, 1961 in New Braunfels to Dorothy Mae (Thomas) and Jimmy Charles Landrum Sr.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and his sisters, Tracy Clark and Tammy Landrum.
Survivors include his devoted wife Rhonda Landrum; his daughters, Ashley Goff, Amber Landrum and Allisson Landrum; his son, Thomas “Ryan” Goff; step-children, Kristy Kennedy, Christopher “Lance” Kennedy and Robert Colt Benton; grandchildren, Abby, Paisley and Mascha; sister; Wendy Lawrence and husband James; brother, Brian Landrum; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other loving family members and many friends.
Buddy was a master landscaper. He worked as the groundskeeper for 13 years with Texas Lutheran University, also over 30 years with Green Gate. He was an avid collector, specializing in sports cards. His favorite team being the Dallas Cowboys. He was also a big seller on eBay. Buddy loved to travel with his family, he enjoyed the wide-open spaces and the mountains and loved every minute he got to spend time with his grandchildren.
Visitation will begin on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at the Chapel of Abiding Presence at Texas Lutheran University (1000 W. Court St. Seguin, Texas 78155) at 9 a.m. followed by Funeral Services at 10 a.m. with The Rev. Wes Caine officiating. A reception will follow at the Student Activity Center on TLU Campus.
A reception will follow at the Student Activity Center on TLU Campus.