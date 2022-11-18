Evangeline “Mutsie” Agnes Radtke Bohannon of New Berlin, TX entered eternal rest on November 16, 2022, at the age of 93. She was born on November 23, 1928, to Louis Radtke and Frieda (Grimm) in Guadalupe County, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Johnnie L. Bohannon, her parents, and her brother, Eugene Radtke.
Mutsie is survived by her daughters, Diane Craig and husband Charles, and Susan Edwards and husband Roger; sons, Leonard Bohannon and wife Rhoda, and John E. Bohannon and wife Shirley; grandchildren, Melissa O’Malley and husband John, Allison White and husband Allen, David Edwards and wife Linda, Jennifer Homeyer and husband Ty, Marcie Jenkins and husband Jason, Michael Edwards and wife Katie, Nikki Denman and husband Charlie, Staci Bohannon, Jonathan Bohannon, Charles Bohannon and wife Shelly, Elizabeth Cox and husband Clayton, Jessica Jonas and husband Duane, Kyle Bohannon and wife Amber, Lorin Nagelmueller and husband Travis, and Ashley Zuehl; 33 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.
Pallbearers for Mutsie will be Kyle Bohannon, Duane Jonas, Travis Nagelmueller, Allen White, Michael Edwards, Charles Bohannon, Ty Homeyer, Jason Jenkins. Honorary pallbearers for Mutsie are Halston and Connor Homeyer.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Finch Funeral Chapel- La Vernia.
Funeral Service
Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022
1:00 p.m.
Finch Funeral Chapel
13767 Hwy 87
La Vernia, TX 78121
Interment will follow at Santa Clara Catholic Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to Santa Clara Catholic Cemetery Fund.