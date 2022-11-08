Frank Harborth, age 80 of Seguin, Texas joined our Lord and Savior on Saturday, November 5, 2022. Frank was born June 5, 1942 in Guadalupe County to Hilda (Grimm) and Eddie H. Harborth.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Henry Harborth.
Survivors include his brothers, Leroy (Bernice) Harborth; Melvin (Betty) Harborth, Robert (Sandi) Harborth, numerous nieces and nephews.
Frank will be remembered for his farming and ranching skills in Guadalupe County. He owned a trucking company for many years. Frank was an avid hunter. If you knew him, then you knew all animals were his pets. He enjoyed a great catfish dinner at his favorite spot at Clear Springs. His last words on the phone were “I’ll see ya down the road” and this fits perfectly for this moment.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 12, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with a funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary with Pastor Juan Flores, officiating. Interment to follow at San Geronimo Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Pl., Memphis, TN, 38105-9959.