Rosie Marie Sczech Schuchardt, age 88 of Austin, formerly of Seguin, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022. Rosie was born on November 28, 1933 in Guadalupe County, Texas to Martha (Haug) and Harry Sczech.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband of 54 years, Max Schuchardt, her daughter, Patty Mclaughlin and her brothers, Alex, Robert, Adolph and wife Annie Mae, Albert and wife Dorothy, and Willie and wife Lola Sczech and her half siblings, Harry Sczech, Jr., Helen Boeck and Julia Erler.
Survivors include her son Darryl “Blue” Schuchardt; grandchildren, Steven Schuchardt and wife Amanda; great-grandchildren, Paisley and Cheyenne Schuchardt; and sister-in-law, Irene Sczech; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and a host of friends.
Rosie enjoyed any and all outdoor activities, she loved fishing and hunting, especially with her family and friends.
Visitation will begin on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 10 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church followed by the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 10:30 a.m. with the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Michael Peinemann officiating. Interment will follow in St. James Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. James Catholic Church, 510 S. Camp, Seguin, Texas, 78155.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.