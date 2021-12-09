Stephen (Steve) Henry Long, age 50 of Seguin, passed away on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. He was born in Seoul, Korea on September 4, 1971 to Milton Selves and Min Chin Long.
He is preceded in death by his parents and daughter.
Survivors include his loving wife Yolanda (Landy) Ramos Long; step-sons, Marc Moreno and Bradley Bueno and wife Joslynn; sister, Margaret Jones and husband Lee; nieces, Alexis Long, Kyra Jones and Riley Jones; grandchildren, Cassandra, Madisyn, Mauricio, Messiah and Brailey; as well as numerous other family members and chingos of friends.
Steve was a loving husband, father, brother and the BEST grandfather and friend to many. He was a hard worker and loved his job at Adaptec Solutions out of New York; he was very proud of his Military Service in The U.S. Air Force; he loved his family and friends, and was always willing to help anyone in need and never expected anything in return.
He was always going above and beyond for others even strangers, and always made everyone feel welcome no matter the circumstances! He was a selfless, kind hearted and caring man and will truly be missed by all who knew him.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 16, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m. at First Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church with the Rev. Jeremy Roy officiating. Interment is planned for a later date at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be, Miguel Aranzola, Dustin Lewallen, Placido Deleon, Joshua Herrera, Jeff Back and Michael Cameron; Honorary pallbearers will be Able Rodriguez, Robert Hernandez (Lowe), Candy Martinez and Johnny Mendoza.
Memorial contributions may be made to The American Cancer Society c/o Jeanette Siltmann, 196 Townsend Rd. Seguin, Texas 78155.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.