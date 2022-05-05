Odes Ray Brown, age 80 of McQueeney, passed away peacefully on March 16, 2022. Odes was born on November 30, 1941 in Wetumka, Oklahoma to Willie Ethel (Brewer) and Olvie Odes Brown.
He proudly served his country in the United States Army. He will be remembered as a longtime educator and administrator in the Texas Public School System, including A.J. Briesemeister Middle School in Seguin. His many students remember him as a great teacher who never missed an opportunity to tell a good story or joke.
Odes spent many a summer day on the lake where he enjoyed driving the boat for the Lake McQueeney Ski Bees. He would also drive his own kids around for hours as they skied all around the lake. Odes greatly enjoyed fishing with friends and family, all of whom knew there was an open invitation. He was always at the ready with a fishing pole, a can of worms and plenty of stories. In retirement, Odes loved nothing more than spending time with his children and grandchildren which he did as often as possible.
Odes is preceded in death by his parents and his twelve siblings.
Survivors include his loving wife of 41 years, Sandra “Sandy” McDavitt Brown; children, Jerry Brown and wife JoAnne, Joy Barriere and husband Dirk, Linda (July) Crockett and husband Chris and Kimberly Doskocil and husband Adrian; grandchildren, Robert, Joseph, Jonathon, Jason, Cameron, Christian and Caroline; and many other loving great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Odes was a kind and generous man, who would do anything to help others. We will all miss him deeply, but his legacy will live on in the many cherished memories we have.
A celebration of Odes’ life will be held Sunday, May 15, 2022 at The Big Red Barn in Seguin at 2pm. The family invites everyone who knew and loved Odes to join us in this celebration.
Memorial contributions may be made to Guadalupe County Humane Society, PO Box 1593, Seguin, Texas, 78155.
Memorial contributions may be made to Guadalupe County Humane Society, PO Box 1593, Seguin, Texas, 78155.