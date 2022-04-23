Laurencio (Lawrence) Leal, was called to be with our Lord, Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022, in San Antonio, Texas. A centenarian (100 years old), he was born September 5, 1921, in Seguin, Texas. Eldest of nine.
He is preceded in death by his parents Jose and Maria Leal, siblings Lucia Rios (Augustine), Guadalupe Calderon (Inocencio), Richard Leal (Virginia), Adolfo Leal (Idalia), Eugenio Leal (Juanita) and his longtime companion Shay Ochoa.
He is survived by his brother Jesus Leal (Criselda) and sisters, Herlinda Sotelo (Jose) and Esther Toscano (Gene) as well as numerous nephews and nieces.
Laurencio proudly served in the Army for more than three years and fought in World War II. He served overseas in Ireland, England, France, Luxembourg, Germany, and Austria. He drove an ambulance in the Battle of the Bulge and loved sharing war stories with family and friends. He was an avid golfer, winning many local and national tournaments over his lifetime as a member of the National Pan American Golf Association.
The family extends its gratitude to William Currington who went above and beyond as his part-time care provider for the last three years. Laurencio will be deeply missed for his genuine kindness, jokes, love of life and jovial demeanor.
Services will be held on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 409 W. Krezdorn St., Seguin, Texas, 78155. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m., Rosary at 10:00 a.m. with mass following. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Guadalupe Cemetery, Seguin, Texas
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Palmer Mortuary and Cremations located at 1116 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155; 830.379.9430. Please log on to www.palmermortuary.com to sign and view the guest book.