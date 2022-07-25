Melvin H. Giddens, age 81 of Seguin, also known as Sonny and Pop, passed away on July 22, 2022. Mel was born in Dixie Camp, FL on January 17, 1941 to Stella Mae and Melvin S. Giddens.
He was raised in the Baptist faith in Tallahassee, Florida where he helped his parents and sister run Giddens Grocery & Fish Camp on Lake Jackson. Mel graduated from Leon High School in 1959 and joined the U.S. Air Force. He was stationed in the Aleutian Islands, NY, and Austin.
Mel met his wife, Joyce, while stationed in Austin, and they were married at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in 1962. After his four years in the Air Force, Mel attended and graduated from Florida State University in 1968. His work took him to Jacksonville and Daytona Beach, FL, Memphis, TN, and San Antonio, TX. In 1972, he moved to Seguin with his family and later opened Giddens Tax Service.
Pop was known for his witty humor and comedic timing, his ability to figure out any kind of tool, his patient love and devotion for his family, and his strong faith. He was a loving husband, father, brother, and grandfather. Mel will be remembered for his sweet nature and fun outlook on life.
He had a close and special bond with his granddaughter, Sydney. The family would like to thank Rita Casarez, whom Mel loved, for her loyal and loving care.
Mel is preceded in death by his parents and brother in law Earl Cushing.
He is survived by his wife Joyce Giddens, only daughter Suzanne Vickery (Jeff), sister Mary Cushing of Tallahassee, FL, only grandchild Sydney Vickery, brother in law Edward Schroeder (Marsha), nephews Jeff and Patrick Cushing, nephew Marshal Schroeder, niece Erika Brown, and numerous cousins in Florida. Honorary pallbearers include Michael Bomba, Jeff and Patrick Cushing, Jeff Vickery, and Edward and Marshal Schroeder.
Visitation will begin on Friday, July 29, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel followed by funeral services at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Msgr. Dennis Darilek officiating. Graveside services and interment will be held at 3:00 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Yoakum, Texas with the Rev. Matthew Huehlefeld officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. James Catholic Church, 510 S. Camp, Seguin, Texas, 78155 or to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 210 Schrimscher St., Yoakum, Texas, 77995.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin ,Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.