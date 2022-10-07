Diane Meyer Tyo, 76 of Cumming, GA passed away from this earth and into the arms of her Lord and Savior on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 in Gainesville, Georgia after a lengthy bout with cancer. Diane was born on January 10, 1946, to Cleburne and Valeska (Ewald) Meyer at Fort Sam Houston, Texas.
Diane attended Clemens School in Zuehl from 1st through 8th grade and went on to graduate from Marion High School as the class of 1964 valedictorian. Throughout her school years, she participated in all athletic sports, was an active member of the Clemens 4-H club which evolved into learning and leadership roles at the local, county, district and state levels. She enrolled at Texas Lutheran College, but transferred to Texas A&M University where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Floriculture in 1969.
Diane married Randolph Ruedrich on Jan. 24,1965. Their union was blessed with three children whilst the young family lived in College Station and Richardson, Texas. The family grew up in Anchorage, Ak; Bakersfield, CA and Carrollton, TX. Diane and Randolph then moved to Norwich, England where they lived for several years and traveled to many European countries.
In 1992, she moved back to Alaska, and shortly after that home to Texas. In 2013, she married her long time companion Doug Tyo. Through all of the multiple household moves, Diane became a master of the moving process, actively volunteered and still managed to maintain a stable family unit. Then in 2018, she moved one final time to Cumming, GA to be close to her daughter and her family.
Diane was preceded in death by her parents, Cleburne and Valeska Meyer and nephew Stephen Meyer.
Diane is survived by her husband, Douglas Tyo; children Renea Atkinson (Alan), Randolph Ruedrich Jr. and Rachelle Todd (Tim); step child Stephen Tyo (Christy); sister Karen Sue Weinstein (Sam); brother Lynn Meyer (Debbie); grandchildren Chelsea Burke, Holly Little, Zachary Todd, Kailee Atkinson, Aaron Atkinson and Summer Tyo; and three great grandchildren, Luke and Harper Little and Emily Burke along with numerous nieces and nephews in Texas.
Private burial services were held in Milton, Ga. on September 14, 2022.
A memorial service is planned for Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Emanuel’s Lutheran Church, 206 N. Travis, Seguin, Tx 78155. Following the service, a reception will be held at the Seguin American Legion Hall HU Wood Post 245, 618 E. Kingsbury St, Seguin, Tx 78155.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Habersham Humane Society, habershamhumane.org