Charlotte Vernor Carter, age 91 of Seguin, passed away on June 9, 2022. Charlotte was born on July 10, 1930 in Carrizo Springs, Texas to Lottie (Markgraf) and George Thomas Vernor.
She is preceded in death by her husband, J. Carter and her sisters, Dorothy Stock and Tommie Nell Vernor.
Survivors include her sons, Kenneth “Ranny” Rudeloff and wife Rosemary, and Russell Rudeloff; step-daughters, Sandy Koepp and husband Roger, and Judy Hart and husband Claude; grandchildren, Keith Rudeloff, William Rudeloff, Thomas Rudeloff and wife Claudia, and Michael Haas and wife Martina; several great-grandchildren; sister, Marlene Tillery and husband Kenneth; brothers, David Afflerbach and wife Sandy, Allen Ray Afflerbach and Ronnie Afflerbach and wife Mary; numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family members and friends.
A memorial service celebrating Charlotte’s life will be held on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel with the Rev. Tom Jones officiating. Private interment will follow at a later date in the Highsmith Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one's choice.