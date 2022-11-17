Dean Helmke, 59, beloved father, son, brother, uncle and friend, was called home to be with our Heavenly Father on October 27, 2022.
Dean was born in Seguin, Tx, on May 10, 1963. He is survived by his mother, Margette Helmke Stevens, and son Jacob Helmke of Seguin; sister, Donna Helmke Chochran, husband Jason and nephews Brandon, Devin and Austin of Muskgo, Okla. He is preceded in death by his father Chester Helmke as well as all his grandparents.
Dean liked to spend time with his dad going with him to wrecks in the tow truck to pick up cars. He loved all animals and showed calves at the youth shows. He attended school in Seguin.
Dean was a hard worker and kept busy holding several jobs, most recently at Wal-Mart in the produce department. As he became ill, he continued to keep busy by taking miscellaneous delivery jobs.
Dean spent his remaining days in the Guadalupe Valley Nursing Home, who we want to give special thanks for their excellent care. Also, special thanks to Guadalupe Valley Hospice for their passionate and loving care to their “teddy bear,” as they nicknamed Dean.
He will be greatly missed by his many friends, aunts, uncles and cousins. A memorial service was held September 26, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Harlingdale Methodist Church, 6025 S. Flores in San Antonio with Reverend Larry Scharmann officiating.