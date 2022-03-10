Bobby Ray Robbins, age 89 of San Marcos, passed away on February 12, 2022. Bob was born on December 15, 1932 in Vera, Texas to Raymond and Naoma (French) Robbins.
He is preceded in death by his son, Robert (Robbie) Robbins, first wife, Jane Robbins, his parents, brother, Clifton Robbins and his wife Ann, and his son-in-law, Johnny Kline.
Bobby is survived by his loving wife, Yvonne Reimers Robbins; son, Bobby Ray Robbins Jr.; daughter, Anita Kline; sisters, Carolyn Penland, Janey Bynum and husband Lowell, and Martha Mitchell and husband, Richard; beloved grandchildren, Tabitha Eddington and husband Curtis, Robyn Kline, Johnny Kline and Jena Robbins; great-grandchidren, Charlotte, Alyssa and Orion Eddington; step-daughters, JoVonne Gil and husband David, and Antoinette Nunnley and husband, Roger; step-son, Scott Schriewer and wife, Geri; step-grandchildren, David Gil, Jr., Candice Gil and Matthew Gil; nieces, nephews, other loving family member and friends.
Bob attended Dowdy school and graduated from Seguin High School. He completed 4 years of college under GI Bill. Bob proudly served his country in the United States Air Force in Japan and Korea in the Air Intelligence Agency. He was a happy member of Friedens United Church of Christ, Geronimo VFW and the New Braunfels Elks Club and the San Marcos Hermann Sons Life.
A memorial service celebrating Bob’s life will be held on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Friedens United Church of Christ. The service may be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/FriedensUCC.
Memorial contributions may be made to Friedens United Church of Christ, 2555 Friedens Church Rd., Seguin, Texas, 78155.
