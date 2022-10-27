LaNell Esther Koepsel Meckel, age 92, of McQueeney, Texas earned her wings on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. She was born on September 27, 1930 in Guadalupe County to Hulda (Koehler) and George Dewey Koepsel, Sr.
On March 24, 1949, she married Roger Lee Meckel of McQueeney, Texas and it was where they resided for the entirety of their lives.
LaNell was a graduate of Seguin High School and worked for the school district in the McQueeney Elementary cafeteria. Her main career was that of a homemaker and the family enjoyed her delicious pies and cookies.
She was an excellent seamstress and loved working outdoors. Some of her pleasures were taking our money in a good game of poker, watching game shows, working word and number puzzles and enjoying time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Roger Lee Meckel, son Roger Scott Meckel, brother George Koepsel, Jr., sister Beverly Caron and nephew Rudy Caron.
She is survived by her daughter, Rita Zwicke (Doug); daughter-in-law, Becky Meckel; grandsons, Craig Zwicke and family, Wyatt Meckel (Bianca); great-granddaughters, Kirsten and Kennedy Meckel; numerous nieces and nephews; other loving family and friends.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at San Geronimo Cemetery with the Reverend Jim Price presiding followed by fellowship at Cross Church at 814 N. Bauer in Seguin, Texas.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cross Church, 814 N. Bauer, Seguin, Texas 78155 or to the charity of choice.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.