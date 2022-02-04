Stanley LeRoy Dolle, age 83 of Seguin, passed away on February 3, 2022. Stanley was born in Guadalupe County on January 18, 1939 to Linda Meta (Illhardt) and LeRoy Ernst Dolle.
Stanley was a member of the Seguin High School Class of 1957 and then proudly served his country in the United States Army for a short time. He was an active, lifetime member of First United Methodist Church. He retired from the United States Postal Service and later worked for Just Stor-it. He will also be remembered as one of the primary caregivers at Eden Cemetery.
Stanley is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Herman Dolle and his sister, Jeanette Dietz.
Survivors include his loving wife of 63 years, Juanita “Anne” Byrom Dolle; daughters, Pamela Anne Durben and husband Craig, and Sharon Lee Scheffler and husband Richard; grandchildren, Travis Durben and fiancé Marie Davis, David Durben, Kelly McNeely and husband Andrew, and Erin Chotkey and husband John; great-grandchildren, Haily Durben, Steven Durben, and Samuel McNeely; brothers-in-law, Tuddy Dietz and Ray Byrom; sisters-in-law, Sara Schumann and husband Clyde, Kay Stricklin, Liz Bryom and Kay Werhan; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and many friends.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at First United Methodist Church at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Cathe Evins officiating. Interment will follow in the Eden Cemetery. A reception will follow in Hierholzer Hall at First United Methodist Church (the place where Stanley and Anne first met!)
Serving as pallbearers will be David Durben, Travis Durben, Andrew McNeely, John Chotkey, Carl Schumann, Adam Schumann, and Mark Schumann.
Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, 710 N. Austin St., Seguin, Texas, 78155 or to the Eden Cemetery Association, 107 Dolle Farm Road, Seguin, Texas, 78155.
