Reno Otto Germann, 89, of Seguin, passed away on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at his home in San Antonio.
Reno was born on December 3, 1932 to Ernst and Elsa Germann. He was the baby of 8 children who have all preceded him in death. He graduated from Southwest Texas State University with a Bachelors in Elementary Education with a minor in History. However, he worked at the Texas Department of Transportation in San Antonio for over 30 years. He married his wife, Connie Germann, and they were married 52 years.
He was an active member of Trinity United Methodist Church for over 40 years where he was head usher for 30 years. He enjoyed reading the bible (could recite many books), playing the harmonica, watching football, and spending time with his family. He could speak several languages including Spanish and German. He loved reciting the Lord’s Prayer in German and telling stories of his childhood to his family.
Most especially, he was proud of his one daughter, Tara Dawn, his son-in-law, David, and his two granddaughters, Madisen and Allysen. In his younger years, he rarely missed any of their special events.
Reno is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Connie Germann; daughter, Tara Dawn Dye and son-in-law David of San Antonio; his grandchildren, Madisen Collins and husband Noah of Abilene, and Allysen Dye of San Antonio. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Caryl Ellis and husband John, numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, great great nieces and nephews, cousins, and many lifelong friends.
In lieu of flowers, your memorial contributions can be made to Trinity United Methodist Church of San Antonio-General Fund or to Vitas Hospice of San Antonio.
Special thanks to Vitas Hospice for the great care they provided in a few short months.
A graveside memorial service will be held Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 11:00 am at Boecker Cemetery located at Leissner School Rd. Seguin, Texas 78155.