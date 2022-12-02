Mary Frances Brawner, age 89 of Seguin, passed away on December 2, 2022. She was born in Houston, Texas on October 15, 1933 to C. Z. and Marcia (Rhoades) Leonard.
Mary Frances will be remembered as a dedicated educator who taught English for many years at Seguin High School. She loved traveling and dining with her friends and family.
She is preceded in death by her husband Lester, her parents, and her brother Bill Leonard.
She is survived by her three sons: Brian and wife Andrea Brawner, Jordan and wife Kate Brawner, Patrick Brawner and wife Sharon Joffe; and two daughters Bonnie Brawner and Rebecca Brawner and wife Amy Boisaubin. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jessica Brawner and husband Steven Sears, Briana and husband John Garrison, Caleb and wife Hannah Brawner, Kelsey Brawner, Colby and wife Katie Brawner, Hope Krummell, and Jazmin Krummell; along with numerous great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Lenoir and husband Jim Hilbert, sisters-in-law Lexie Brawner and Delores “Tuta” Brawner; along with numerous nephews, nieces, cousins, in-laws and friends.
Memorial visitation will be held on Monday, December 5, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Tres Hewell Mortuary. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel with the Rev. Jeremy Roy presiding. A private interment will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Christian Cupboard, 516 N. Camp Street, Seguin, Texas 78155 or to the Guadalupe Valley Family Violence Shelter, P.O. Box 1302, Seguin, Texas 78155.
