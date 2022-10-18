Gilbert Ernest Arlitt, 93, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 16, 2022, in Seguin, Texas, with his family by his side. Gilbert was born January 10, 1929, on his grandparent’s farm outside of Clifton, Texas, to Henry Arlitt and Nell Bernhardt Arlitt.
Gilbert is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Raymond; first wife and mother of his children, Ruth Kohlenberg Arlitt; recently deceased wife, Leila Voss Arlitt.
Survivors include his children, Sandra Arlitt (Malins), husband, Paul; Gail Arlitt (Jacobson), husband, Ron; son Gordon Arlitt; grandsons, Jason Wullschleger, partner, Quentin Dunn; Grant Malins, wife, Jennifer; stepson, Clint Niemann, wife, Susan; step-granddaughters, Kara Whittington, Monica Rogers, Katie Reed, Dayna Nieman; cousins and friends.
Visitation and viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, Oct. 21 at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home followed by a graveside service at 12:30 p.m. at Guadalupe Valley Cemetery.