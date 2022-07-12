Eliberto Perez, 91, went home to be with our Heavenly Lord and Savior on July 7, 2022, in Seguin, Texas. He was born on April 28, 1931 to Antonio Perez and Otila Solis Perez in Seguin, Texas. He was the third child born of six children.
Levy, as he was known to many, met and married his sweetheart Velia Martinez Perez on June 19, 1948. Together they built a home where family and friends gathered for socials and just to spend time with each other. They loved to sit together on their swing listening to the nighttime sounds of the cicadas and watching the yard light up with fireflies.
Levy enjoyed being outdoors and took great pride in his lawn and his BBQ’s. He also enjoyed going fishing and was an avid sports fan. He participated in a baseball league in his younger years, and also loved playing golf. He was a member of the Pan American Golf Association and proudly made a hole-in-one at Max Starcke Park.
Levy, a lifetime member of the Crusillo, exemplified the true meaning of being a devout Catholic. Through his actions and faith, he instilled in his family the importance of loving one another with their whole hearts and trusting in God completely. Levy’s legacy will forever be a part of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. He helped construct the very foundation on which the church is built, the surrounding sidewalks, and the Holy Name Parish Hall. As President of the Holy Name Society for 17 years, he oversaw countless Sunday morning breakfasts, where parishioners could enjoy his famous menudo.
During the Jamaica’s you could hear his laughter as he talked with friends and called more than his share of Bingo games. There was never a job too big or too small that he wouldn’t do if someone was in need of help. He never met a stranger. Those who were blessed to cross paths with Levy, never forgot his exuberant personality.
Eliberto is preceded in death by his father and mother, and four siblings. He is survived by his three daughters, Dian (Garry) Carriker of Georgia, Rosalinda (Rick) Palsgrove- Holzmann of Texas, Almira (Mark) LaFratta of New York, and sister, Sylvia Owen (Rick) of Selma, Texas. He is further survived by six grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins whom he loved immensely.
The family wishes to acknowledge and give special thanks to the Doctors, Nurses, and staff of Guadalupe Regional Medical Center for their dedicated and compassionate care.
El amor nunca se olvida o se acaba, El amor crece con cada respiro que tomamos.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at Goetz Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with the Holy Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, July 15, 2022 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Cemetery.
Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of Goetz Funeral Home, 713 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155. 830-379-2313.