Benjamin “Bengie” Campos Garcia joined our Lord in heaven on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at the age of 58. Bengie was born on August 29, 1963 in Seguin to Eva Campos Garcia and Conrado S. Garcia Sr.
Bengie grew up in Seguin and positively touched many lives throughout his life. He was an artist, mechanic, tattoo artist, plumber, carpenter, landscaper, but most importantly, he was a servant. He served the Lord through countless, selfless acts to help anyone he crossed paths with.
He will be dearly missed by family members, neighbors and friends he considered family.
He is survived by his father and four siblings, Conrad Jr., Monica, Veronica and Gabriel and their spouses, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
Bengie loved unconditionally and was patient and kind. He had a heart of gold and will live on through the memories he left behind.
His rosary and memorial mass will be held Friday April 22nd at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church with a reception to follow.