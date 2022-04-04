Diana A. Jimenez
Diana A. Jimenez, age 68 of New Braunfels, gained her wings and joined our Lord and Savior on Saturday, April 2, 2022. Diana was born on September 16, 1953 in Nixon, Texas to Juan and Maria (Salaz) Arce.
She is preceded in death by her son, Alberto Jimenez II, her father, Juan Arce, as well as he father-in-law, Benjamin Jimenez and mother-in-law, Pauline Jimenez.
Survivors include her loving husband of 48 years, Alberto Jimenez; daughters, Christina Schlueter and husband Crandal, Yvonne Jimenez, Elizabeth Jimenez and Vanessa Terpenning and husband Bill; mother, Maria Arce Arriaga; siblings, Ruben Arce, Nelly Flores, Eliberto Arce and Patti Arce Mestas; grandchildren, Kayla, Kortney, Kylie, Kendall, Caleb, Liam, Ian, Addison and Neriah; great-granddaughter, Anora; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and other loving family members and friends.
Diana was an unconditionally loving and caring mother, daughter, sister grandmother, aunt and friend. She was always there for others no matter what especially her children. She stood by her children’s sides and was proud of whatever they would do. She wanted her children to have all the best and would do anything for them. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Visitation will begin on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at 5 p.m. followed by the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6:30 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel. A procession will depart Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. for the Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be, Kayla Schlueter, Caleb Heiden, Ian Harrison, Damian Balderas, Joe Flores and John Flores.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.