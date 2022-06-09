Albert Machaud, 93, passed away peacefully at his home on June 4, 2022.
Al lived his life to the fullest, cherishing every moment with his family and friends. A very gregarious person with a quick sense of humor, he made long lasting friendships with ease and valued his many friendships as he would with family. He often told family and friends that he was the luckiest man alive because of these friendships.
Al was born Alberto Machado to Portuguese immigrants Joaquim and Isabel (Rodriques) Machado in New Bedford, MA. He learned to speak English in grade school and was an excellent student, graduating from high school a year early. Eager to fight for his country in WWII, he immediately enlisted in the Army Air Corp and served in the Pacific, eventually becoming part of the occupation forces stationed in Japan after the war ended.
Upon returning home he used the GI Bill to enroll in the University of Texas at Austin. It was at UT that he met his beloved wife, Dolores (Dee) Schmidt, and they were married in Seguin during their senior year. After graduation they moved to Corpus Christi to start a family and their careers, Al as a petroleum accountant and Dee a school teacher.
After moves to Houston and Shreveport, Al was offered a job in San Antonio and the family was able to return to Dee’s hometown of Seguin. Al later joined the management team that would go on to form Tesoro Petroleum where he served as the company’s first Controller. His years at the rapidly growing Tesoro were spent integrating various business ventures across the country, in Europe and the Caribbean, and the family spent two years in Alaska where Al helped put Tesoro Alaska into operation. He later left Tesoro and joined other entrepreneurs in starting several small petroleum refining and marketing companies before his retirement.
Al took up snow skiing in Alaska and the sport quickly became his passion. Upon returning to Seguin, the family visited many ski resorts and fell in love with a rustic and beautiful Taos, NM where he skied as often as possible. A talented artist and photographer, he was able to capture many spectacular photographs during his travels and some of the photos made their way into an art gallery in Taos. In addition to his love for skiing, art and photography, he was an avid Longhorn fan. He could talk for hours about Longhorn football and basketball teams and always found time to watch the games either in person or on TV.
He and his wife loved to entertain in their home and were most gracious hosts. They also loved to travel here and abroad, even twice joining their grandchildren’s school band trips to Europe as chaperones.
Al is preceded in death by his parents, brother Flavio, his wife Dee, son Scott and daughter Kay Hilbert.
Survivors include his son Mark (Jo Anne), daughter Julie Brown (Dix), grandchildren Dr. Lindsay Sonstein (Joey), Kristen Huffman (James), Heather Moffat (Philip), Colby Machaud (Joni), Natalie Stridde (Kenton), Jennifer Gonzalez (Thomas), Austin Brown (Audra) and twelve great grandchildren.
A memorial service celebrating Al’s life will be held on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Cross Church with Rev. Jim Price officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cross Church Memorial Fund, 814 N. Bauer, Seguin, TX 78155.
