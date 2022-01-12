Mary Jane Mergele, age 94 of Kingsbury, passed away on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. Mary Jane was born on November 15, 1927 in Kingsbury, Texas to Carl and Mary Ella (Malaer) Appling.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband Gus Merlin Mergele, son, Jan Mergele, daughter-in-law, Carla Mergele, her parents, brothers, Raymond Appling and Carl Appling, and her sister, Jennie Mae Appling Schmidt.
Survivors include her son, Richard Mergele; grandchildren, Clint Mergele and wife Mistty, Logan Mergele and girlfriend Kara Scheel, Maggie Toler and husband James; great-grandchildren, Elliot, Hadley, Harper, Haze, Brayden and Emerson; sister-in-law, Jacque Schuele and husband Wallace; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and many friends.
Graveside services and interment will be held on Monday, January 17, 2022 at 3 p.m. at The Kingsbury Cemetery with The Rev. Tom Jones officiating.
Serving as honorary pallbearers will be, Richard Hurt, Robbie Hurt, Roy Hindes III, Chandler Schlueter, Shay Harborth, Allen Coleman, Michael Villarreal, Cary Whitener and Jeff Schuele.
Memorial contributions may be made to Kingsbury Baptist Church, P.O. Box 130 Kingsbury, TX 78638 or Kingsbury Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 155, Kingsbury, Texas, 78638.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.