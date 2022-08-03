Tomlinson Joseph “Tom” Dagel, age 66 of Seguin, Texas passed away on July 28, 2022. He was born in Austin on May 25, 1956 to Lou Tomlinson Dagel and A. Gene Dagel.
He attended schools in the Alamo Heights District and graduated from Seguin High School.
At Seguin High School, Tom was on the tennis team and was given the John Phillip Sousa award as the outstanding band member of his senior class, having played clarinet, saxophone and flute in the marching and jazz bands. He was a member of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, where he was a faithful acolyte.
He attended the University of Texas, where he was a member of Beta Theta Pi fraternity. After working with The Dagel Company, furniture manufacturer, he graduated from Texas State University. Following his employment in retail furniture sales, he again joined his father in property management.
Tom is preceded in death by his father, A. Gene Dagel and his brother, Karl M. Dagel.
Survivors include his daughter, Karen Gentry (Joseph); two granddaughters, Audrey and Annabelle, all of Houston; mother, Lou Dagel of Seguin; his sister, Dr. Gena Tabery (Ron) of Austin, Texas; his sister-in-law, Patty Dagel of Austin, Texas.
His family is indebted to his friends, Kenneth Postalwait and Tina Garcia.
An interment will be held at a later date in San Geronimo Cemetery with Father Stephen Shortess of St. Andrews Episcopal Church presiding.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 201 E. Nolte, Seguin, Texas, 78155, or to the charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.