Samuel Bruce Brawner, age 75, of McQueeney, peacefully passed away on July 5, 2022. Bruce was born on March 18, 1947, in Seguin, Texas to Mary Emelia (Mondin) and Samuel Pryor Brawner.
He graduated from Seguin High School in 1965. Bruce left Southwest State College to join the United States Marine Corps. After his initial training, he was sent to Vietnam where he served honorably as a Scout with the 3rd Battalion, 5th Marines, 1st Marine Division, performing reconnaissance missions. After returning from his service, Bruce was employed for over 25 years by Mel and Don Pomerantz, in a variety of positions, but mostly serving as their Credit Manager.
Bruce enjoyed hunting with his son Sam, his brother Ed and his Uncle Pete Mondin. He enjoyed many great vacations with his family and spending time with his granddaughters. Bruce was an extraordinary dancer, and everyone enjoyed him as their dance partner.
Bruce is preceded in death by his son, Sam Riedel Brawner, his parents, his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Laura and Alex Riedel, his brothers, Eugene “Gene” Brawner and wife Anne, Edward “Ed” Brawner and Lester Brawner.
Survivors include his wife Alexis “Lexie” Riedel Brawner; daughter, Biffany Brawner; granddaughters, Kaylen and Madelyn Saucedo; sisters-in-law, Delores “Tuta” Brawner, Mary Frances Brawner, Lollie Riedel; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and many friends. We wish to express our loving gratitude to his beautiful CNA Kay Muench.
Visitation will begin on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Tres Hewell Mortuary from 5 to 7 p.m. The mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church with the Rev. Michael Peinemann officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in the St. James Catholic Cemetery. A reception will follow in the St. James Parish Hall.
Serving as pallbearers will be Jason Gully, Brandon Slaughter, Brian Brawner, Erica Lange, Jeff Brawner and Jimbo Chessher. Honorary pallbearers: Uliston “Bill” Black, Charles Wadle and Clay Brawner.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. James Catholic Church, 510 S. Camp St., Seguin, Texas, 78155.
