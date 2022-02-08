Ninfa Rodriguez, resident of Katy Texas, formerly of Seguin, Texas, passed away February 5, 2022 at Solera Nursing Home in Katy, Texas at the age of 84 years.
Ninfa Rodriguez was born March 22, 1937, to late Francisco and Seferina Salas. Ninfa was preceded in death by her brothers Andres, Felix, Procoro, Juan Salas and sisters Manuela Castañeda, Lucia Contreras, Francisca Sessenhagen, Maria and Josefina Salas. She was the last living of all her siblings. She is also preceded in death by her daughter Nancy Rodriguez, Linda Salazar, and her son Ralph Rodriguez.
Surviving are her daughters Yolanda Flores, Diane Rivas, Laura Sanchez, Gina Rodriguez of Houston and Maria Rdrgz Segura of Colorado, 15 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren and 10 great great grandchildren also 1 sister-in-law Patsy Salas and many nieces and nephews.
Ninfa worked at Mission Valley Mills for 17 years in New Braunfels and relocated to Houston in the early 80’s, this is where she called home for the last 40 years. Ninfa left behind 4 generations of family, of which she enjoyed family gatherings, cooking big meals, crocheting, playing bingo, going to casinos, and making precious memories with everyone.
Visitation will be held at Palmer Mortuary on Friday, February 11, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m. A final viewing will be on Saturday, February 12, 2022, starting at 8:30 a.m. and a funeral procession will depart the chapel at 9:45 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment will follow at San Geronimo Cemetery.
The family invites everyone to a reception after the burial at the first Latin Assembly of God located at 806 N Camp Street from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and facemask will be required. 806 North Camp St.
Red was Ninfa’s favorite color for those of you who wish to show your support.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Palmer Mortuary and Cremations located at 1116 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155; 830.379.9430. Please log on to www.palmermortuary.com to sign and view the guest book.