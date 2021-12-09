Susan Kathryn Hubbert

1955 — 2021
Our beloved sister, aunt, and friend passed away in Seguin, Texas on Friday, November 26, 2021.
We know she will be missed by the many people who loved, knew and cherished her. She lived her life the way she wanted to live it. She gave generously of her time and business knowledge. Most importantly she gave generously of her love, her joy for life and her heart. Her sincerity towards everyone was genuine and wholehearted. She brightened the lives of many people just by saying hello and giving them a warm and friendly smile or words of encouragement.
Susan was born in San Antonio, Texas. She graduated from Saint Benedict’s Grade School and Providence High School. During this time she fell in love with the music of the time, especially that of Elvis Presley, John Denver, Neil Diamond and Elton John.
She was part of the first graduating class of UTSA, earning her degree in Accounting in 1976. She later earned her CPA license in 1982. She worked for many years for Hugo Stolte and Associates before moving to Houston to work for Valero Energy Corporation and then moved back to San Antonio when Valero moved their headquarters there. She later then obtained her most exciting and challenging job, becoming the General Manager of D&D Farm and Ranch Supplies in Seguin.
She continued to work there even after it was sold to Rush Enterprises. After many years at Rush, she decided it was time for a change and became the Deputy Chief Financial Officer of Accounting and Purchasing at the Guadalupe Blanco River Authority. After 16 years of loyal service, she retired in July of 2021.
Over the years she gave generously of her time and abilities to the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo Committee, the Seguin Rotary Club, the Irma Lewis Seguin Outdoor Learning Center, the Guadalupe Regional Medical Center, KJZT Chapter 38, and the Saint Benedict’s Golf Tournament.
She was preceded in death by her parents Bill and Bernice Hubbert.
She is survived by her brothers Bill (Terri Santini), Dennis (Billie), Robert (Wanda), and Ron. She is survived by many nephews/nieces and their spouses, as well as, many grand nephews and grand nieces. We all loved her dearly.
We will miss her, and we know you will also.
The family asks that donations be made to the Benedictine Sisters in Boerne, Texas, the Irma Lewis Seguin Outdoor Learning Center in Seguin, Texas or any of the many Breast Cancer Societies.
Services were held at Dellcrest Funeral Home this past week. Our family would appreciate if you would visit legcy.co/3IoGbwC to sign the guest book and share your memories.