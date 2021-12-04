Francis “Larry” Hill, age 88 of Seguin, passed away on December 2, 2021.
A memorial service celebrating his life will be held on Friday, December 10, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel with Pastor W.C. McIntrye officiating. Private interment will take place at a later date at Zion Hill Cemetery #2.
Larry was born on August 27, 1933, in Piedmont, South Carolina to Clay Hicks and Mary E. Bryson. Larry got to visit 14 countries during his time in the Air Force. He enlisted in the United States Air Force November 8, 1952. He did three tours in Vietnam and received numerous awards and decorations.
He was a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church in Seguin. Larry will be remembered for his love of pinwheel cookies, buttermilk pies, cashews and having kolaches with his niece Ronna Holt. He began his day with the newspaper and, coffee and he enjoyed word puzzles. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Norma Jean Hill; parents, Clay Hicks and Mary E. Bryson; daughter, Frances Jean “Fran” Wilson; son, Craig Hill; brother, Jackie Hill and great-granddaughter, Giovanna Grace Cascarella.
Survivors include sons, William “Clay” Hill (Bonnie), and David Hill (Myra); siblings, Ann Moon (Ken), Mike Hill (Ginny), Robert Hill (Phyllis), Kathy Smith and Janet Jones; grandchildren, Micah Wilson, Rebecca Cascarella (Anthony), Gabriel Hill (Alicia), Daniel Hill, Jennifer Hill, David Hill, Steven Hill, Jr. (Melissa), Bryson Hill and Katie Hill; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and many friends.
