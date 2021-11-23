Hilario “Larry” Garcia, 60 years of age passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 18, 2021. Larry, as everyone knew him, was born June 14,1961, to Frank M. Garcia and Susie Ascension Garcia.
He is preceded in death by his parents, one brother Juan “Johnny” Garcia and a nephew Steven Garcia Jr.
Larry is survived by his brothers Frank D. Garcia Jr.(Mary) and Steven Garcia Sr. (Margaret), his sisters Olga Ramos (Lupe), Mary Lou Flores (Joe), Gloria Herrera (Clemente), Irene Garcia (Kasey), Minnie Rivera (Jerry), Lohie Garcia (Robert), Dahlia Castillo (Mark), and Sister in law Janie Garcia (Juan). He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Larry was a very simple man who lived life to the fullest everyday without a worry. He knew no strangers and was always ready to help anyone in need. He was loved by everyone he knew and will be greatly missed.
A private visitation was held on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 for the family. Interment will be held at a later date.