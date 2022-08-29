Frieda Margaret Collins, age 98, of Seguin passed away August 24, 2022. Frieda – also known to many as Mutzi or Oma – was born in Seguin, Texas on January 2, 1924, to Anna and William Kramp. On May 31, 1941, she married Dee Collins at Emanual’s Lutheran Church in Seguin where she was a lifelong member, and the same church in which her parents were married in 1911. The happy couple left immediately for the Army Air Corps Base in Taft, CA, where they would begin the life of a military family, which in the course of time would include sons Mike and Kirk and daughter Claudia.
Eventually Seguin became the family’s permanent home. Frieda was an accomplished bowler, and she and Dee could be seen most weekends at the area bowling alleys – or dancing. Often times you would read in the local newspaper of Frieda Collins (Whitehouse Meat Market team) as high game and series for women. She and her dear friend Bea Neumann and their team bowled competitively – and won – year after year in the Women’s International Bowling Congress and the Texas Women’s Bowling Association Leagues. Dee and Frieda were avid campers, having travelled to every state in the continental US in their RV, as well as trips into Mexico and Canada. They loved camping with their Seguin camp group, and spent many wonderful weekends at the Texas state parks. They loved including their grandchildren on many of these excursions. She was also a civil service employee, receiving many accolades and commendations as a telephone operator at Randolph AFB. At one time, Frieda and Dee were both pilots!
Of all her many activities, her passion was china painting. Their home was adorned with porcelain art that often depicted the beauty of nature. She gained many dear friends over the years, whether it be with her art club, at Emanuel’s, her work at the base, camping or her many civic activities at both the local and state level. Endearing herself to others continued through the last years of her life as a resident at the Seguin Assisted Living community.
Frieda was preceded in death by her parents Anna and William Kramp, her loving husband of 62 years Dee Collins, brother Valdemar Kramp, sister Stella Kramp Vann, son Mike Collins and grandson Andrew Ridge. Frieda is survived by her son Kirk Collins (Neena), daughter Claudia Briell (Bobby), daughter in-law Kathy Collins, grandchildren Max Collins (Michelle), Nic Collins (Shannon), Elliot Briell, Valerie Briell Palma (Jorge) and great grandson Cohen Collins, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family wishes to thank the angels of Guadalupe Regional Hospice Services, as well as Karen Taylor and the wonderful staff of Seguin Assisted Living, who went above and beyond in their care for Oma.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. followed by funeral service at 2:00 p.m. at Emanuel’s Lutheran Church with Rev. Marcus Bigott and Rev. John Van Deusen officiating. For those who desire the service may be livestreamed at Emanuel’s Lutheran Church, the live channel on You Tube. Private interment will be in Riverside Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Emanuel’s Lutheran Church, 206 N Travis, Seguin, Texas 78155, The Andrew Douglas Ridge TLU endowment fund, 1000 West Court St, Seguin, TX 78155, Wounded Warrior Project, 12672 Silicon Dr Suite 105, San Antonio, TX 78249, Guadalupe Regional Medical Foundation/Hospice Services, 1215 East Court Street, Seguin, Texas 78155, or the charity of one’s choice.
