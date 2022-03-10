Marilyn Schleicher Altwein, age 86 of New Braunfels, passed peacefully at home, surrounded by love from those near and far on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Marilyn was born on December 29, 1935 in Guadalupe County to Max and Dora (Ficke) Schleicher.
Marilyn grew up on Cordova Rd and attended Navarro school. She was very active in Basketball and Volleyball. She graduated Seguin High School in 1954 and went to work at the Guadalupe Co. extension office followed by many years at Seguin State Bank.
Marilyn met Kermit at a Sadie Hawkins dance in New Braunfels. She asked Kermit to dance. She Married Kermit June 18th, 1956 and was married for 53 years when he passed in 2009. Some of their favorite past times were to travel, dance or play cards and dominos with friends; or bowl 9 pin in Laubach or Marion.
She was a Seguin realtor for many years until her retirement and has always been very active in the community – She was in 4-H for many years. She attended the national convention in Chicago in 1955, and helped re-instate the Guadalupe County Fair and youth show after WWII.
She was a Board member for Texas Agricultural Education & Heritage Center (Red Barn), A member of Citizens Alliance for Smarter Expansion, and served on the TXDot Task Force for the Outer Loop in Guadalupe and Comal counties. She was also the past president of Laubach Hermann Sons. She was very proud of her family and heritage. She registered the Altwein Ranch for 150 years with the Texas Land Heritage program in 2009. She was also a part of the Enduring Women Exhibit at the Bob Bullock museum in Austin. Marilyn was a long time member of Friedens UCC in Geronimo and then, Cross Church in Seguin.
Marilyn is preceded in death by her parents Max & Dora (Ficke) Schleicher, husband, Kermit W. Altwein, son, Arthur W. Altwein, and sister Maxine Stautzenberger.
She is survived by her daughter, Susan Altwein Thibodeaux; grandchildren, Cody Thibodeaux, Nicole Thibodeaux, Andre Altwein and Austin Altwein; daughter in law, Beronica Altwein; brother, Ralph Schleicher and wife Liz; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, friends & family.
Visitation will be held on Monday, March 14, 2022 from 5-7 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Cross Church with the Rev. Jim Price officiating. Interment will follow at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to, Texas Agricultural Education and Heritage Center, 390 Cordova Rd, Seguin 78155, Cross Church 814 N. Bauer, Seguin 78155, or Hope Hospice, 611 N. Walnut, New Braunfels 78130.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.