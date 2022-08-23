E.C. Turner peacefully entered eternal rest on Friday, August 19, 2022 at the age of 83. He was born on July 22, 1939 in Seguin, Texas to Claude Allen Turner and Emma Laura Henze.
E.C. is preceded in death by his daughter, Cathy Sue Turner Deveau; parents, Claude and Emma Turner; brothers, Calvin Allen Turner and Douglas Clayton Turner.
Left to honor his memory are his daughters, Tammy Turner, and Teresa Pardo (Juan Pardo Jr.); grandchildren, Justin Turner, Jessi Herbold, Heather Turner, Cody Turner, Sonia Maldonado (James Maldonado Jr.), Juan Pardo III, and Lorenzo Pardo. He is further survived by several great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
E.C. proudly served the City of Seguin for thirty-three years as a Police Officer with the Seguin Police Department. He served the community selflessly and with honor. E.C. was a veteran that honorably served his country in the United States Army. He loved to spend time on the ranch as he raised cattle his entire life. E.C. will be missed dearly by his family and friends.
Serving as Pallbearers will be Floyd McCall, Justin Turner, Cody Turner, Randy Nolte, Mark Zoboroski, and Darrell McCall.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at Goetz Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, August 26, 2022 at Goetz Funeral Home at 10:00 a.m. Interment with Military Honors will follow at San Geronimo Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Seguin Police Department Badges, Bikes, and Tykes Program or the Kingsbury Volunteer Fire Department.
Services are under the direction of Goetz Funeral Home, 713 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155. 830-379-2313