Harland Lee Dedeke

Harland joined our heavenly father on February 11, 2022. He was born on January 28, 1953.
When Harland started first grade at Navarro Elementary, he could only speak German, fortunately, it did not take him long to pick up on the English language. He was a graduate of Navarro High School class of 1972.
Harland was a farmer and rancher all his life. He was an avid sports fan and outdoorsman. He loved hunting and fishing. He would always keep you posted on rain and cold fronts. He was known as our family’s “meteorologist”. He will always be remembered for his love of family, genuine kindness, and sense of humor.
Harland is preceded in death by his parents, Harvey & Aleene (Tonne) Dedeke; Uncle, Melvin Bormann and dear cousin, Audrey Bormann.
Harland’s survivors include, Aunt Evelyn (Tonne) Bormann; dear cousin whom he thought of as his sister, Brenda Kay and her husband, Mark Vrana; cousins that he thought of as nieces and nephew, Valerie Stoddard and husband Brandon and their two daughters, Madelyn and Megan, Katherine Haas and husband Hudson, Molly Vrana, Sonny Vrana; and his niece/Goddaughter Emma Vrana.
Private services will be held at a later date. To leave a message for the family, visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
Auf Wiedersehen Harland, bis wir uns wieder sehen.