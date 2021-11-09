Mildred Freeland Finch, devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother died November 5, 2021, in Seguin, Texas.
Ruth Mildred Freeland was born April 18, 1929, near Crowley, LA, to Barton W. Freeland, Sr., and Ruth Jones Freeland. After graduating from Crowley High School she attended Montreat College before graduating from Furman University in Greenville, SC. Upon graduation she went to work at Second Presbyterian Church in Spartanburg, SC, where she met her future husband, Douglas B. Finch.
Doug and Mildred were married June 3, 1952, in the Freeland home in Crowley, LA. They began their married life in Spartanburg, SC, later moving to Montgomery, AL, and finally moving to TX in 1956.
Doug became an ordained Presbyterian minister and, with Mildred lovingly at his side, served churches in Haskell, Spring, and Liberty, TX. It was not uncommon for parishioners to call Mildred an angel, as her presence was calm and nurturing. In fact in her later years, she continued to be a person who checked on others, had an active prayer life, and devoted time every day to the support of others’ well-being.
Mildred is survived by her four children and their spouses/significant relationships: Rebecca (Bob Carpenter) of Portland, OR; Cindy (Ken Smith) of Boise, ID; Stephen (Kathryn Grossenbacher) of Seguin, TX; and, Nan (Cherie Simpson) of Austin, TX. Additionally, she will be missed by her grandchildren and their spouses/significant relationships: Jonathan Carpenter (Jeffrey) of Portland, OR; Emily Carpenter (Peter) of Portland, OR; Patrick Smith (Sarah) of Vancouver, BC; Evan Smith (Jaime) of Boise, ID; and Lisa Pacheco (Tino) of San Marcos, TX. She was proud to be a great-grandmother to Diego Pacheco (Kaylie) San Marcos, TX, Avery Pacheco of San Marcos, TX, and Aiden Kaj Smith of Vancouver, BC. She loved being big sister to Louise Larsen of Billings, MT. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews in SC and LA.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 62 years, Doug, in 2014, and her brother, Barton W. Freeland, Jr, of Crowley, LA, in 2004.
Mildred loved gathering her family together at Galveston, TX, and we all cherish our memories of her joy at being at the beach and sharing family togetherness. In addition to her biological family, she created communities that she called family from her relationships with church friends at First Presbyterian Church of Seguin, her neighborhood friends, Seguin’s Salvation Army where she volunteered, and even those she exercised with at the Guadalupe Regional Wellness Center. If you knew Mildred well, she very likely considered you family. She lived a full and joyful life and will be missed by many.
A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 1121 E. Walnut St., Seguin, TX, on Sunday, December 5, 2021, at 3 p.m., with the Rev. Andrew Lemlyn officiating. A reception to follow at Karrick Hall. For those who desire, the service may be livestreamed at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4Z32Y_CwWmRef1eBgWVD6w.
Donations in her memory may be made to Presbyterian Children’s Home and Services, 5920 W. William Cannon Dr., Bldg 3, Suite 100, Austin, TX 78749, or All Saints Remembrance Week, Austin Presbyterian Theological Seminary, 100 East 27th St., Austin, TX, 78705.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are being handled by Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.