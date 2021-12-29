Rodney Lee Hayden passed away on October 22, 2021. He was born on November 29, 1940 in Alice, Texas to Robert Lee and Rhoda Burch Hayden. After living in Freer, the family moved to Pleasanton.
In High School, he lettered in football, basketball, track and baseball. After being graduated from High School, he went to Southwest Texas State University on a Football Scholarship and received a BS Degree. He received a Master’s of Education Degree with Certification in Counseling and Administration from Our Lady of the Lake University.
Rodney married Henrietta (Hank) Scholl in December, 1965. He coached for 37 years: Gonzales Junior High, Varsity Assistant at five High Schools, head football coach and AD at Samuel Clemens in Schertz, and head football coach and AD at Seguin High.
He was a lifetime member of the Texas High School Coaches Association and served on the Board of Directors. Rodney was inducted into the THSCA Hall of Honor. He is an Honorary Member of the Bobcat Club at SWTSU. He was inducted into Pleasanton High School Hall of Honor. He was a current member of the San Antonio Quarterback Club serving on the Board of Directors. Besides sports, Rodney enjoyed dancing, fishing, hunting, and casino gambling.
He is predeceased by his parents and two sisters, Ruth Hayden and Roberta Martin and husband Jim.
He is survived by his wife, one sister, Ruby Sanders and husband Caddo; two brothers, Robert Hayden and wife Debbi and Richard Hayden and wife Edwina; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and many friends.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 2:00 p.m., at First Baptist Church, 1314 E. Cedar St., Seguin, with the Rev. Jeremy Roy officiating. Face coverings are requested to be worn for the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to San Antonio Quarterback Club, Gridiron Heros, P.O. Box 6883, San Antonio, Texas 78209 (Helps football players who have suffered catastrophic spinal injuries). You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.