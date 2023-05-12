Aurora Nieto Rangel was born on May 18, 1949 and passed away on May 10, 2023. Visitation is 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 16 at Goetz Funeral Home and the Holy Rosary will be recited at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at St. James Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Goetz Funeral Home, 713 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155. 830-379-2313
