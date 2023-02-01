Autumn Marie Hernandez, age 27 of Seguin, passed away on January 31, 2023. Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at Tres Hewell Mortuary from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 6, 2023 at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in St. James Catholic Cemetery. You may visit www.treshewell.com.

