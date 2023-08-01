Barbara Walker

Barbara Nell Chessher Walker, age 81 of Seguin, passed away on August 1, 2023. Barbara was born on July 26, 1942, in Nixon, Texas to Doris Nell (Billings) and Lillard Hugh Chessher.
Barbara was a graduate of Nixon High School Class of 1960 in Nixon, Texas. She attended Texas Christian University. Barbara worked in several banks throughout Seguin and Nixon during her career as a personal banker. Barbara and Bobby were founding members of Lifegate Ministries and Lifegate Christian School in Seguin where they remained actively involved until their health declined.
Barbara enjoyed gardening, especially antique roses, spending time with all her cats and dogs, and taking trips. She was blessed to spend this past Mother’s Day with her entire family at Port Aransas.
Barbara is preceded in death by her loving husband of 45 years Bobby Jay Walker and her parents. Survivors include her loving sons, Jim Weaver and his wife Kelly, Ty Weaver, and wife Kishna; grandchildren who knew and loved her as Grandma, Lyndsay Shearrer and husband Taylor, Garrett Weaver, Brock Weaver, and Nicole Weaver; great-granddaughter, Kinley Shearrer; brother, Bill Chessher and wife Brenda; niece, Brandi Schonberg; nephew, Steven Chessher; special cousin, Patsy Brandenberger and her daughters, Sammie Veit and Jodie Mahan; several great-nieces and great-nephews; numerous cousins, other loving family members, and friends.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. on Monday, August 7, 2023, at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel followed by funeral services at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Robert K. Odom officiating. Interment will follow at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park. A reception will follow in the Lifegate Ministries Fellowship Hall.
Barbara loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ with all her heart and now is in his presence. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lifegate Ministries, 395 Lifegate Lane, Seguin, Texas, 78155.
You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.