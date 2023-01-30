Benno Julius Luensmann

August 7, 1934 — January 29, 2023
Benno Luensmann, 88, passed away peacefully at home on January 29, 2023.
Benno was born August 7, 1934 to Otto Sr. and Alma (Bielke) Luensmann in Zuehl, Texas. He was the eighth of ten children born on a 75-acre family farm that supported the entire family. Life was difficult and money was scarce during his childhood, but those conditions helped mold his life-long philosophy of hard work and determination as well as the value of family, church and community.
He married Shirley Ann Drzymalla on January 26, 1957. He and Shirley started life together with their love for each other, a Master’s degree in Education and a strong determination to succeed. With a lifetime of practical experience in agriculture and degrees in Animal Husbandry and Education, he taught Agriculture at Texas Lutheran College. He also taught at East Central High School and Seguin High School.
Benno was an entrepreneur at heart. In 1960, he won Grand Champion Barrow at the San Antonio Livestock Show and Rodeo. Lone Star Brewery paid the world’s record price at that time for the barrow — $3,500. With the prize money Benno and Shirley purchased part of the farm they have lived on for 62 years. On that farm, they raised their four children, Yvonne, Donna, Reagan and Bryan. Everyone worked together to raise crops and run a very successful purebred swine breeding operation. After a near fatal tractor accident they converted to a cow and calf operation.
In 1974, Benno was asked by the U.S. Feed Grain Council to travel to South Korea and work as a Service Consultant for the U.S. Department of Agriculture. He spent 2 years in South Korea, Japan and Taiwan. He was asked to continue working for the Agriculture Department but he chose to return home to his beloved farm and community.
In 1978, Benno and brothers Hank and Otto purchased the Seguin Cattle Company. All the brothers, including Richard, worked for years at the Union Stockyards for A.C. Oefinger in San Antonio Texas. When the Union Stockyards closed in 2001, Richard joined his brothers at the Cattle Company.
Over the years, Benno received many awards for his accomplishments as well as recognition for a life time of service to the community and agriculture. He was recognized by the Swine Breeders Association, Independent Cattlemen’s Association, Texas State University, Texas Lutheran College and the Seguin Chamber of Commerce, to name a few.
Benno and Shirley loved meeting and socializing with each of you. The COVID outbreak ended their busy social schedule but you were always in their hearts.
Benno is preceded in death by his parents, sisters Viola (Pat) Loeffler, Elfrieda (Adolph) Beyer, Evelyn (Chuck) Klein, Marie (Howard) Stacey, Helen (Sinton) Lampman and brothers Henry “Hank” Luensmann and Richard Luensmann as well as brother-in-law Theodore Drzymalla Jr.
He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Shirley (Drzymalla) Luensmann, his sons, Reagan (Mary) Luensmann and Bryan (Lauren) Luensmann, daughters, Yvonne (Steve) Evilsizer and Donna (Tom) Skogman. Grandchildren Andrew Evilsizer, Cheyenne Luensmann, Hunter Luensmann, Garrett Luensmann, Savannah Luensmann, Lane Luensmann, Cole Luensmann and Kelsey Luensmann. Brother, Otto (Loraine) Luensmann, sister, Lillian (Willie) Strey and sisters-in-law, Helen Luensmann, Laverne Luensmann and Betty Drzymalla, brother-in-law, Carl Ray (Linda) Drzymalla as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.
Serving as pall bearers will be Mike Friesenhahn, Darren Luensmann, Mark Cerda, Lane Luensmann, Cole Luensmann, Andrew Evilsizer, Hunter Luensmann, Garrett Luensmann and Bubba Jahns.
The family would like to give special thanks to Julia and Noemi as well as Nancy and Vanessa who took wonderful care of “Mr. B”. Your kindness will never be forgotten. Also, many thanks to GRMC Hospice and nurse Sara Sutton Vogel who helped our family through this journey.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at Tres Hewell Mortuary from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, February 3, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Cross Church with Rev. Jim Price officiating. Interment will be at Eden Cemetery in Seguin. Following services, a reception will be held at the Seguin Cattle Company, 2424 Hwy 46, Seguin 78155.
For those who desire, services may be livestreamed at https://www.facebook.com/crosschurchseguin/.
Memorial contributions may be made directly to Cross Church Memorial Fund, 814 Bauer, Seguin Texas 78155.
