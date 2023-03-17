With great sadness and sorrow our beautiful daughter, mother, sister, aunt, great aunt, friend, and teacher, Bernice Ann Voigt was called home on March 13, 2023.
Preceded in death by father, Melvin G. Voigt, brother, Gregory, niece Barbara Newsom, grandparents, Arno Voigt, Jim and Natalia Sanders, Gregor and Maria Hildebrand.
Survived by mother Helen Voigt, best friend and companion Jackie Baker, daughter Tina (Shawn) Walters, grandson Dustin Walters, brother Matthew (Patricia) Voigt, sister Laura (Randy) Newsom, brother Nathan (Donna) Voigt and brother Arno Voigt. Nieces and nephews Jessica (Drew) Escamilla, Serena Voigt, Mattie (Austin) Lundy, Brandon (Rachel) Voigt, Alexis Newsom. Great nieces and nephews Ava and Miley Escamilla, Kennedy and Braxten Lundy and Kensington Voigt.
Bernice was a teacher and coach in the public school districts for over 30 years and was presently working at John Paul II Catholic High School as a computer science teacher and volleyball and softball coach. In addition to her work she had a tender heart for animals, especially all her rescue dogs. She loved each and every one.
In her spare time she enjoyed the outdoors; camping, fishing, hunting, gardening, celebrations, coaching/mentoring and crafts. Bernice was best known for her kind heartedness, givingness and most of all being a mentor to so many students, colleagues and friends. Bernice touched so many lives. Bernice was constantly giving her time to others, whether that be coordinating for classes, games or family functions.
If you would like to make a donation in Bernice’s name, please make them to New Braunfels Humane Society, John Paul II High School, or a charity of your choice.
A public viewing and visitation for Bernice will be held Tuesday March 21, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa St., New Braunfels, TX 78130. Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. A funeral mass will occur Wednesday March 22, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 386 N Castell Ave, New Braunfels TX 78130.