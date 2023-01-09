Beth Zies, age 75 of Seguin, Texas, passed away on January 7, 2023. She was born in Houston, Texas on January 22, 1947 to Lucille (Suess) and John Calvin Stanley, Jr.
At a young age Beth worked on her parent’s egg farm, known as J&L Farm in Cedar Valley, Tx. She graduated from Travis High School in Austin in 1965 and from the University of Texas at Austin in 1969 with a degree in Communications. She taught English and Journalism for 30 plus years in the Seguin ISD, La Vernia ISD, Floresville ISD and Bandera ISD. Once retired from teaching she taught Money Matters at Gary Job Corps in San Marcos, Texas and enjoyed traveling.
Beth was an active member of Emanuel’s Lutheran Church, Elks Lodge, Lions Club, VFW Ladies Auxiliary, American Legion HU Wood Post #245 Auxiliary, Guadalupe County Republican Women, Seguin Conservation Society and other organizations in Seguin.
Beth lived a life that saw her witness amazing events. She was on campus during the famous tower shooting at the University of Texas in 1966. She watched on television as the first man walked on the moon. Her greatest pride and joy, though, was watching the birth and growth of her only child, Lena. A woman of great voice and a great appetite for life, Beth leaves behind a gauntlet of friends and family who loved her gregarious nature and joie de vivre. A woman of faith, Beth is undoubtedly dancing as David with joy in the presence of her Lord. Her personal motto was very Lutheran- live boldly in the knowledge of the grace of Jesus.
Beth is preceded in death by her parents; former husbands Fred Zies and Ronald Kennedy; brother, John Calvin Stanley, III; and brother-in-law, Bill Zies.
Survivors include her loving daughter Lena Zies Renshaw and husband Chris of Arlington; sisters, Deborah Penn and husband Mike of Austin, Sandra Florhaug of Austin, and Tommie Jean Yanik and husband Ron of Ocean Springs, MS; sisters-in-law, Kaeti Stanley of Stockdale, Mary Zies Ruby of Seguin and Darlene Zies of Seguin; brothers-in-law, Ray Zies of Buffalo, Texas and Leland and wife Haydee Zies of Seguin, many nieces, nephews and numerous friends.
A memorial visitation will be held Friday, January 13, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Emanuel’s Lutheran Church with the Rev. Marcus Bigott and the Rev. John Van Deusen officiating. Beth’s wishes for interment will be honored at the Emanuel’s Lutheran Church columbarium.
For those who desire the service may be livestreamed at youtube.com/@emanuelslutheranseguin.
Memorial contributions can be made to Emanuel’s Lutheran Church Building Fund, 206 N Travis Street, Seguin, Texas 78155 or the Seguin Silver Center, 510 E Court St, Seguin, Texas 78155.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.