Betty Jean (Naumann) Tieken was born to Elsie (Hagn) and Eugene Naumann on September 6, 1931 in Seguin, Texas. She had one brother, Stanley Naumann.
Betty Jean attended elementary and secondary schools in Seguin and graduated from Seguin High School in 1950. She was a confirmed Lutheran.
In August, 1950 Betty Jean married Edward “Leland” Tieken. They had four children, Suzanne, 1951, Dianne, 1952, Timothy, 1956, and David in 1958. In 1955, the young family moved to Petaluma in northern California. Betty found pleasure in playing the piano, gardening, painting and sewing.
In retirement years, Betty and Leland moved to Victor, Montana. They relocated to Seguin, Texas for several years. In 2014, they settled into the Living Centre in Stevensville, Montana. In recent months, Betty had health issues and died peacefully in her sleep at the age of 91 on May 13, 2023.
Betty Jean is survived by husband, Edward Leland Tieken, Stevensville, MT; brother, Stanley Naumann (Marilyn), Seguin, TX; sisters-in-law: Hulda Kercheville, Houston, TX, and Naomi Vandolah, Waco, TX; daughters: Suzanne Williams (Rourke), and Dianne Madsen (Rodney), Stevensville, MT; and sons:Tim Tieken (Susan), Menifee, CA, and David Tieken (Nancy), Petaluma, CA. Nine grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren were very much loved by their “Grammy”. Numerous nieces and nephews share in this loss.
No services will be held but condolences may be sent to: Leland Tieken, c/o Living Centre, 57 Main St. #201, Stevensville, MT 59870. For more obituary information please see Whitesitt Funeral Home website: www.whitesittfuneralhome.com