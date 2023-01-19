Beverly Yvonne Vradenburg French, age 95 of Seguin passed away on January 15, 2023. Beverly was the 5th child born to Clifford & Gertrude (Hutchinson) Vradenburg in Webb City, MO on December 31, 1927.
She had 3 older brothers and 1 sister who have all preceded her in death. The family moved to Texas in 1937. She graduated from Edison High School and joined the Cadet Nurse Corps in 1944, and began her nurses training at Medical & Surgical Memorial Hospital in San Antonio, Texas. She graduated in 1947 as a Registered Nurse at the age of 19.
Beverly married Harold (Hud) French August 30, 1947 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, San Antonio, Texas. They lived briefly in California and Oregon but returned to Texas to make their home. They enjoyed 55 years of marriage until Hud’s death in 2002. They were active members of Concordia Lutheran Church for many years.
They were blessed with 2 daughters, Randi Fowler (who preceded her in death) and Cindie Kidwell; 4 grandchildren- Michael, Barbara, Lisa (Ron) and Stephen (Autumn); 9 great-grandchildren- Jeremy, Stephanie, Allen-Michael, Dylan, Ryan, Kaylee, Savannah, Sawyer and Tate; and 3 great-great-grandchildren- Leland, Brock and Beverly; former son-in-law and friend, Michael Stehling; numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family members and many friends; and her 2 sons-in-law, John Fowler and Kenneth Kidwell (both of whom preceded her in death).
Beverly worked at BAMC in the operating room where she was the Head Nurse of the Cardio-Thoracic Service for many years. She retired from BAMC (the same day Hud retired from the Academy of Health Services) January 1, 1988 after 22 years.
Beverly was an outgoing, loving, Christian person who enjoyed life. She loved traveling, which she did often. Her family was important to her and she spent many happy times with them. She was strong in her faith and knew she was a child of the Lord. Beverly and her daughters moved to Seguin after Hud’s death and she became active at First Baptist Church of Seguin.
Her family asks you to remember these words:
It takes a long time to get used to the loss of a loved one but it is important to remember that when people die, they leave behind something very special — they leave us memories of many things they said and did. And as long as we have memories, the people we love will live on in our hearts and minds.
Private entombment will be held at San Fernando #3 Cemetery Mausoleum in San Antonio. A memorial service celebrating Beverly’s life will be held on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Seguin with the Rev. Dr. Brice Mandaville officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 1314 E. Cedar, Seguin, Texas 78155.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.