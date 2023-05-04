Billie Ray Watson, Sr., of Seguin, passed away on May 3, 2023. Billie was born in Caldwell County, Texas on December 8, 1948. He was the first born to James Sr. and Ezell Watson.
He attended Seguin High School and graduated in 1967. After graduation, he went into the Army. He met Barbara Adams at Ball High in Seguin. They later married in 1969 and to this union, six children were born.
Billie Watson worked on the family farm along with is dad and brothers. In the Army, he worked as a helicopter mechanic. One of his first jobs was Koontz Construction, then Enron Gas. He retired from Davis Gas Company.
Preceding him in death are his parents and his brothers Steve and Timothy Watson.
Leaving to share his love is wife, Barbara Watson; sons, Billie R. Watson, Jr., Greg A. Watson, Max A. Watson, Sr., Michael S. Watson, David L. Watson; daughter, Monica Williams and son-in-law Kevin Williams; a host of grandchildren; and brother, James Watson Jr.
A private memorial service is being planned for a later date.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.