Billie Ruth Fowler, age 86 of Seguin, passed away on September 14, 2023. Billie was born on December 15, 1936, in Guadalupe County, Texas to Lois (Davenport) and Raymond Reneau.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, Bennis D. “Ben” Fowler, her parents, her sisters, Mildred Springs and her husband Pitts, Leona Reneau, Maxine Knodel and husband Ernest, and brothers, Malcolm Reneau and J.W. (Buddy) Reneau.
Survivors include her daughters, Terry McGill, and Donna Wesch and husband Carroll; grandchildren; Vanessa Herrera, Derrik Wesch, Colton McGill (Chelsea), and Dalton McGill; sister, Iva Mae Carley; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Reneau, and Bess Emily Reneau; great-grandchildren, Audrey, Brayston, and Paisley; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members, and many many friends.
Graveside services and interment will be held on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at Dugger Cemetery at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Tom Jones officiating.
You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.tresehewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.